GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of attempted murder and wanted by Gallatin Police has turned himself in.

Officials confirmed to News 2 that Deshae Robb surrendered himself to the Sumner County Jail this week.

Robb is accused in a drive-by shooting that happened August 24th on Ross Avenue.

Investigators said he and another man got into an argument. They said he was visiting his girlfriend who lived next door. As Robb was driving away, he allegedly fired shots at the house, and one of the bullets hit the man he had been fighting with in the chest.

The 41-year-old victim was flown to Vanderbilt, and at last check, he was in stable condition after surgery.

Meanwhile, Robb’s girlfriend was arrested and charged with giving police false information.

Robb faces charges of attempted second degree murder and reckless endangerment, according to Gallatin Police.