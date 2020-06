GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – A popular summer spot in Gallatin is closing for the 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tommy Garrott Aquatics Facility made the announcement on Facebook Wednesday.

Officials said they do plan to reopen for the 2021 season.

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE