GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Gallatin family is mourning the loss of 16-year-old Amare Parker, who was shot and killed near Red River Road between 7:30 to 8:15 Monday evening, according to police.

Parker’s mother, Antoiyia Vaughn, identified her son as the victim. She told News 2 he was walking with his cousin when he was shot.

“They go to Burger King and Taco Bell to see if they have family working, and from my understanding, that’s where he was headed, and he didn’t make it,” Vaughn said.

Surveillance video from a nearby business reviewed by News 2 shows Parker and his cousin walking along Red River Rd. when a dark-colored Nissan sedan pulls up, stops, and shoots.

Gallatin shooting suspect vehicle (Source: Gallatin Police Department)

Another surveillance clip shows Parker running across the street before collapsing in another business’s parking lot. Parker’s mother is seen arriving at the scene within minutes, according to the video.

“I rolled up on him,” Vaughn said. “Nobody called me. I just happened to come up the street. It’s like I knew l, but I didn’t.”

Less than 24 hours later, Gallatin police recovered the Nissan they said is connected to the homicide, and arrested Antonio Roman Aznar, in addition to a man and boy who officers did not identify.

Vaughn told News 2 one of the suspects, the driver of the car, was Parker’s friend.

“Especially it being by somebody he trusted, somebody who has been to my house, somebody he thought was a friend,” Vaughn said. “He was lured in, and they killed him.”

At the time this article was published, Roman Aznar was in the Sumner County jail awaiting bond.

It is unclear whether the two other suspects have been formally charged.

Parker’s family will hold a vigil Tuesday at Clear View Park at 7 p.m.