FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Camilo Hurtado Campos, a Franklin soccer coach accused of raping over a dozen unconscious boys and recording his actions, is due in court on Tuesday morning.

Campos’s defense team has filed an “emergency motion to restrict publicity” on the case, also known as a “gag order”. The defense said the filing is an effort to give Campos a fair trial by an impartial jury.

If the judge approves the order, the prosecution, defense teams, witnesses, and law enforcement will not be able to give media statements on the case.

Campos’s representation says in the motion, “It is unlikely Mr. Campos will get a fair trial with the statements that have already been made; however, the court should limit the damage that has already been inflicted on his right to a fair trial.”

The defense team attached over 60 pages worth of media references and said the story has gained national attention and covered every day since the news broke.

The court hearing starts at 8:30 a.m. in Franklin at the Williamson County Courthouse.