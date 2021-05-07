Gag order reinstated in ‘Baby Joe’ murder case

DICKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Dickson County judge has reinstated a gag order lifted last month ahead of the trial for Joseph Daniels, who is charged with killing his five-year-old son known as “Baby Joe.”

Dickson County Circuit Court Judge David Wolfe had lifted the gag order on April 1, allowing for trial participants to make public statements. During a hearing Friday morning, Judge Wolfe said the gag order would be reinstated.

Joseph Daniels and his wife, Krystal are both charged in connection with the 2018 killing of their son, Joe Clyde Daniels.

Court documents allege Joseph Daniels reported the boy missing, but later confessed to fatally beating the boy, who had autism and was non-verbal, while Krystal Daniels witnessed the assault and went to bed, instead of helping her child.

Investigators said Joseph Daniels admitted he dumped Joe Clyde’s body in a remote area, but the boy’s body has never been located.

Joseph Daniels’ public defender Jake Lockert has said he is working to prove that his client was coerced into a confession that he killed his son.

The trial for Joseph Daniels is scheduled to begin June 1. He and his wife will be tried separately, but a date for Krystal Daniels’ trial has not been set.

Joseph Daniels is currently jailed at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville, while his wife remains in the Dickson County jail.