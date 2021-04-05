Fundraising campaign launched to help save Nashville’s historic Exit/In

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The owner of one of Music City’s most iconic music venues has started a fundraising campaign to preserve the historic Exit/In property from developers.

Organizers said they want to save the venue from luxury hotel developers after the property has “gone under contract to a firm that’s purchasing independent venues.”

“The Exit/In property has gone under contract to a firm that’s purchasing independent venues. We’re very concerned for the future of the club and have asked the firm to sell us the property, so we can continue to operate Exit/In in a manner that serves Nashville’s creative working class. Chris Cobb

(Photo: WKRN)

Exit/In and nearby bar Hurry Back owners Chris and Telisha Cobb hold the current lease and plan to present concerts at the venue as soon as it is safe to do so.

In the meantime, they’ve asked the firm that was awarded the contract to sell the property to them.

Money raised from the GoFundMe will go toward the couple’s offer. The campaign has raised nearly $80,000 in less than three days.

Cobb said if their bid fails, all money raised will be donated to organizations like the National Independent Venue Association and the Music Venue Alliance of Nashville.

Click here to visit the Exit/In GoFundMe.