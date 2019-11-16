Fundraiser to be held on Waffle House shooting victim’s birthday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A victim of the Antioch Waffle House shooting would have turned 25 on Saturday.

The family of Akilah DaSilva plans to celebrate the day without him while also trying to prevent another tragedy.

“Of course we’re going to have a good time, we are going to be celebrating him,” DaSilva’s mother, Shaundelle Brooks, told News 2.

The theme of Saturday’s is “Dream Effect”. DaSilva was an aspiring rapper known as “Natrix Dream” and shared messages against gun violence in his lyrics.

DaSilva was one of four people killed in the Antioch Waffle House shooting last year.

Since the tragedy, Brooks and her family have been dedicated to anti-gun violence efforts – and preventing what they’ve called, “catastrophic errors” from happening again.

“We do have good officers, we have good EMTs, EMS – but if we don’t send them to the right places, we don’t direct them… then what’s the purpose?” said Brooks

In 2018, News 2 was the first to report that first responders were sent to the wrong Waffle House the morning of the shooting.

Metro council passed a resolution last month asking 911 dispatchers to never again ignore GPS coordinates from callers.

“It’s about this not happening again, that no other family would ever have to go through something like we’re going through right now,” said Brooks

Saturday’s party will also be a fundraiser for the Akilah DaSilva Foundation. Money will go to students at Cane Ridge High School that want to escape the cycle of violence.

The party will be held at 660 LaFayette Street beginning at 11 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased by clicking here.