HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Hendersonville family is working to recover after their home was struck by lightning, igniting a fire that caused extensive damage.

Eric Evich and Taylor Lauricella were visiting family in New York when lightning struck their home during heavy storms on July 7. The two got word from neighbors and headed home with their 3-year-old son to salvage what they could.

Eric Evich & Taylor Lauricella (Source: Evich and Lauricella family)

The family was renting their home in Hendersonville and plan to live with their family until they can find a new home to rent.

Friends have set up a GoFundMe page to assist the couple while they work through the insurance claim process.