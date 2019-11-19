Fundraiser for fallen Cheatham County Deputy Stephen Reece

Please join News 2 Wednesday in helping the family of fallen Deputy, Stephen Reece.

Volunteers will be on hand at the Walmart Supercenter at 1626 Highway 12 South in Ashland City from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., to take your donations for the Deputy Stephen Reece Memorial Fund.

Members of different agencies will be there to honor his commitment to serving this community. Reece was killed in a crash on Highway 41 on the Montgomery-Cheatham county line on Friday afternoon.

Reece, a military veteran, had served Middle Tennessee as a police officer for nearly 20 years.