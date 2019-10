WAYNE COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Wayne County Commission has approved the hiring of eight school resource officers.

In a post on Facebook, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office discussed the vote and said the sheriff had registered three current deputies for SRO school. They should be ready “within the month,” the post stated.

Each city will have a school resource officer and another five will be hired, trained and assigned “as soon as possible,” the sheriff explained.