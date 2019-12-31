Fund created to help family of fallen Hendersonville officer

SUMNER COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fund has been set up to help the family of a Hendersonville officer killed during a pursuit Monday night on I-65 near Goodlettsville.

The fund to benefit the family of Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol was created Tuesday morning at Volunteer State Bank by the 100 Club of Sumner County, an organization that financially rescues the dependents of firefighters and law enforcement officers who have died in the line of duty.

MORE: Hendersonville police officer hit, killed during pursuit near Goodlettsville

According to Tennessee Highway Patrol, Officer Bristol chased a suspect vehicle from Hendersonville into the Goodlettsville area Monday night. When the suspect vehicle struck another vehicle on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard at I-65 South, investigators said the driver of the car, identified as 19-year-old Kevin Jordan, was immediately arrested.

A memorial for MPO Bristol is forming outside Hendersonville PD🖤🚔💙 @WKRN pic.twitter.com/XXU9S1Sh4C — Maura Sirianni WKRN (@MauraSirianni) December 31, 2019

Troopers said a passenger fled the car and ran across the interstate toward the Rivergate area. Officer Bristol reportedly chased after the passenger on foot and was struck by an oncoming car around 7:45 p.m.

The officer was transported to Tristar Skyline Medical Center, where he died from his injuries.

Master Patrol Officer Spencer Bristol (Courtesy: Hendersonville Police Department)

Officer Bristol had been with the Hendersonville Police Department since September 2015 and was recently promoted to Master Patrol Officer. The 31-year-old, a United States Navy veteran, is survived by his wife and three-year-old daughter.

Donations to benefit Officer Bristol’s family can be made at any Volunteer State Bank branch. The 100 Club of Sumner County has said 100-percent of the donations will go directly to the family.