‘Full of God’ family, friends describe Franklin Mom in homicide-suicide

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – With heavy hearts family and friends gathered at the Hurstbourne Park home Wednesday where Rachel Narancich and her son Asher were found shot to death.

The medical examiner told News 2 the 43-year-old mother shot her 12-year old son before turning the gun on herself.

Police said a family member called 911 after making the discovery.

The news shocked family, neighbors and friends, loved ones answering the door of the home visibly emotional and shaken.

Rachel was an active church member of Grace Church Nashville in Franklin where a church member said she was “a sweet woman of great faith.”

“Shocked” is the word friends, neighbors and family used to describe the tragedy.

Rachel’s stepmom said they are still trying to grasp what happened. She described Rachel as a loving, caring, beautiful, amazing woman, mother, and daughter who was “full of God.”

Asher had been a student at Paige Middle school for only a short time.

The principal said he was well-liked by his teachers and his peers.

“Asher always had a smile on his face and was happy and upbeat. He loved being at school and being around his friends,” Principal Dr. Eric Lifsey said in a statement.

Franklin police are still investigating the case.