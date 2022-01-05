NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Nashville Police have located a woman wanted in connection with a fatal shooting in Antioch last year.

According to authorities, Amelia Cox was the third person arrested in connection with the shooting that happened at the Cambridge at Hickory Hollow Apartments on Bell Road on Jan. 13, 2021.

Amelia Cox (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Police said a maintenance worker found Inthasone Kebounnhom, 41, shot dead in his apartment. A neighbor reportedly heard gunshots around 1 a.m.

Since the shooting, Demarkel Palmer, 30, of Old Hickory, John Waddell, 38, of Sparta, and Cox of Springfield, has been charged. All three were named in a grand jury indictment on first-degree murder and aggravated robbery charges.

Palmer was taken into on Dec. 16, and Waddell was arrested on Dec. 29. Cox was previously a fugitive in the case until police arrested her on Tuesday on Lebanon Pike.