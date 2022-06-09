WARREN COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted on a homicide charge was captured in Warren County Wednesday, and another is still on the run.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department alerted the public of two fugitives, Dale “Sam” Deason Jr. and Christopher “Levi” Lavern Ferguson, who are wanted for aggravated robbery and attempted criminal homicide. The active warrants are reportedly related to a robbery that happened in Warren County on Monday. Officials said the victim was shot with a shotgun.

Christopher Lavern Ferguson (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Dale “Sam” Deason Jr. (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department) Authorities have captured one of two fugitives wanted for homicide charges, the second is still at large. (Courtesy: Warren County Sheriff’s Department)

Wednesday, authorities said Deason was captured in a wooded area in Warren County. Lavern Ferguson is still at large. The department said the fugitive should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on Lavern Ferguson’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Warren County Sheriff’s Department via the Warren County E-911 Center at 931-668-7000 or 911 if an emergency.