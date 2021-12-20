GOODLETTSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A fugitive wanted in Alabama was located in Goodlettsville on Saturday and arrested.

According to an arrest warrant, police were called to a suspicious vehicle at 155 Long Hollow Pike. Responding officers found James Moseley, 26, asleep behind the wheel in the driver’s seat. Officials said after they ran Moseley’s information, they learned he had a warrant out of Alabama for robbery.

Moseley was then handcuffed and searched, which is when police said they found plastic bags in his pocket, with meth, heroin, and marijuana inside, all under .5 grams each.

Moseley was transported and placed on hold for extradition.