Fugitive arrested after a stand-off with police in Murfreesboro

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN)– Murfreesboro police say that a man wanted on a felony warrant for a probation violation out of Florida was taken into custody Monday afternoon.

They say this happened after a stand-off with the Murfreesboro Police Departments SWAT team.

Police officers initially responded to a domestic call to an apartment on Eaton Street.

37-year old Donald LaGrande answered the door, only to close it quickly after seeing the officers.

He then barricaded himself and his family inside the apartment.

LaGrande eventually let his wife leave, but kept his two young children inside.

After two hours, he surrendered to police.

LaGrande was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center.

He is expected to be extradited back to Florida.

