Ft. Campbell veterans react to situation with Iran

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The tensions between Iran and the U.S. seem to be deescalating after Iran fired missiles at two Iraqi bases with American soldiers Tuesday.

Iran claimed revenge for the assassination of Iranian Military Commander Qassem Soleimani.

With more than 30,000 soldiers at Fort Campbell, many soldiers and families waited anxiously overnight to see what actions President Donald Trump would take next.

Trump announced Wednesday morning he would be ramping up economic pressure against Iran with sanctions.

News 2 asked several veterans outside of Fort Campbell what they thought about the current events.

“I went in service right out of high school, stayed in for 24 years. I was in the Infantry, U.S. Army, Paratrooper, I’m a Vietnam veteran, and whenever they made a call for troops to go somewhere– if they picked our units, we went,” said Richard Thornton.

One of Thornton’s former divisions, 82nd Airborne, just received that call.

The division out of Fort Bragg deployed to the Middle East last week in response to an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad.

“If you’re gonna attack our US forces, embassy or whatever, then we need to let them know that ain’t gonna happen, and sometimes in war, or instances like that, there is collateral damage,” Thornton said.

First Sgt. Frank Roberts was in Iraq in the early 2000s. His convoy alone was blown up six times.

“We thought that it was the Iraqi’s that were doing it, but I’m not for sure now, since all this other came up with this general that got killed, I didn’t know that he was the one supplying all the IED’s over there that was killing so many,” Roberts said.

“If you’re not old enough to remember the Gulf War Towers or all the things that have really been going on there for many many years… the hatred for the United States is real. I would say that the war on terror is real, it’s something that we’ll be at for a long time,” said Sgt. Danny Cotterly, Special Forces Support Army Veteran.

The men say they don’t want another war like the ones they’ve fought in and they have confidence in the President.

“As long as we’ve got that aircraft presence, and our technology, we don’t have to send all them thousands and thousands of soldiers over, that’s just a show really,” Roberts said.

Officials at Fort Campbell tell News 2 they have not received any orders to deploy in response to Iran’s actions.

Special Operations media liaisons say they cannot comment.