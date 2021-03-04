Frontier flight avoids possible de-icing incident at Nashville International Airport

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Frontier Airlines plane avoided what could have been a de-icing incident during the recent winter weather in Nashville, according to a statement from the airline.

The incident happened sometime during the recent snow storm as a Frontier flight out of Nashville was de-iced and cleared for takeoff. As the plane prepared to take off, a flight attendant reportedly noticed the wing was still covered in ice. The pilots then returned the plane safely to the gate.

Frontier provided News 2 with the following statement:

“We can confirm this incident did occur. Safety is our foremost priority and we are very proud of our flight crew for identifying the issue and ensuring the matter was addressed before takeoff. We are no longer using the deicing company in question.”

Frontier said it is no longer using the de-icing company and at this time, it is not clear which company was used.

The Federal Aviation Administration told News 2 they are investigating but did not comment about specific flight details.

No other information was immediately released.

De-icing fluid, a mixture of a chemical called glycol and water, is heated and sprayed under pressure to remove ice and snow from the aircraft.