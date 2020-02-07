From flooding to snowfall: A look at Middle TN’s wild week of weather

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – People living across Middle Tennessee have been riding a weather rollercoaster this week. First spring-like temperatures, followed by storms and flash flooding, and finally snow.

“I feel like going from like 70 to 34 degrees is crazy,” said Abby Sanders.

Sanders attends MTSU in Murfreesboro. She and her fellow students have had to be prepared for any condition this week. Shorts on Monday, rain jackets on Wednesday, and now winter coats on Friday.

There have been reports of 2-3 inches of accumulation in parts of Middle Tennessee. Some of these areas were dealing with flooding just one day earlier.

The sudden changes came as quite a surprise for some people. Matthew Sutphin was working the night shift on Thursday night. Flooding was the main story when his shift started, but when he left in the morning, he was greeted with a blanket of snow.

“(People on the day shift) were telling us that it’s snowing outside and cars are covered with snow, I was like no way…”

More than 100 schools were off Friday for illness or weather. Those who were out and about driving this morning said they were taking it very slowly, trying to avoid any icy spots while the freezing temperatures lingered.