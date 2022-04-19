ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is fighting for his life in the ICU after a hit-and-run crash in Antioch.

Christopher Wall was skateboarding, according to a witness, when he was hit by an SUV on Bell Road near Priest Lake Drive. It was around 10:30 p.m. on March 18.

Wall’s partner said he heard the impact from inside their home.

“When I looked, I saw a bunch of cars just honking and kind of driving around something so I thought maybe it was an injured or wounded animal,” Greg Gibbs explained.

Surveillance video captured the seconds after impact. The video shows the suspect vehicle, a gray or silver SUV, stopping for a second and then taking off. The driver of the car behind them drove around Wall, before getting out and then also taking off.

“For him to lay in the street, you know, like a piece of litter, you know, just useless litter, he’s a human being he has purpose,” said Gibbs.

He raced outside only to discover his loved one critically injured in the roadway.

“I ran out to the road thinking I was going to rescue an animal, and it was that gut-wrenching moment when I looked out on the street and I saw my other half bleeding out on the street, hit by a car.”

Wall has since undergone a number of surgeries, according to Gibbs, including a craniectomy.

“They actually removed close to half the side of his skull to allow room for swelling so that way it wouldn’t put pressure on his brain stem and eventually kill him or cause more damage,” said Gibbs.

While Wall has made significant progress, Gibbs says he still struggles, unable to recall the incident.

“You know, it’s a long, it’s a very long recovery and road ahead of us. We are in a new chapter now.”

That new chapter for Gibbs also includes efforts for a safer roadway on Bell Road near Priest Lake Drive.

“There are no safety measures for the residence here on this road or in Davidson County to feel safe. There’s really bad speeding up and down this road. I really hope at some point they look at putting a stop sign over there,” said Gibbs.

For now, though, it’s one day at a time as Gibbs leans on prayer for healing and answers.

“It’s just a daily praying and positive believing because I believe believing is prayer in action.”

Metro police say that the hit-and-run driver was in a gray or silver Crossover Nissan Rogue with black rims. Call (615) 862-8600 if you have any information.