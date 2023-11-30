WATERTOWN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friends of a Watertown native and father of two are mourning after Jacob Harris was found dead inside a home on Monday morning.

The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office charged Jake’s wife, Lindsay Harris, with one count of first-degree murder.

“We were like, this is Watertown, this isn’t happening; it took us a while to believe it and then it took us a while to understand it,” Ann Larese said.

Larese said many businesses are preparing to close down on Friday as they say goodbye to a friend. “Lots of tears because every building around here has a story of Jake and his family because they grew up here this is who they are.”

Harris was born and raised in Watertown. Larese said he was well-known in the community, from building homes, to coaching football, and raising his two children.

“He has two children, a 12-year-old son and 16-year-old daughter, and as you can imagine they are devastated. They are strong kids, but they are devastated,” Rick Burns said.

Burns said he is still processing after the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shots-fired call on Monday morning. Jake’s wife was charged the following day. “I’m going to start right here now…but I cried,” Burns said emotionally.

Now Burns prepares to preach for his friend’s funeral this weekend. “It’s times like this when you just see how big of an impact somebody has….because he was more than just a community person, more than just a guy I knew, he was a personal friend,” Burns said.

Lindsay Harris is currently in custody at the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Her bond hearing is set for Friday, December 1.

If you would like to help the family out financially, donations can be made in Jake’s memory for his two children at the Wilson Bank and Trust in Watertown.