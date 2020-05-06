Friends of MACC offering free delivery from pet food bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control is now offering free delivery from their pet food bank.

The volunteer arm of the shelter has a food bank that is free to any Davidson County resident in need. If someone needs food for their animal, volunteers will bring the food to them. This is contactless delivery and 100% free, you just have to call the Pet Help Line.

Friends of MACC will begin deliveries Saturday in North Nashville before expanding to the rest of the county. The help line is 615-862-4017‬.