Friends of MACC offering free delivery from pet food bank

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Friends of Metro Animal Care and Control is now offering free delivery from their pet food bank.

The volunteer arm of the shelter has a food bank that is free to any Davidson County resident in need. If someone needs food for their animal, volunteers will bring the food to them. This is contactless delivery and 100% free, you just have to call the Pet Help Line.

Friends of MACC will begin deliveries Saturday in North Nashville before expanding to the rest of the county. The help line is 615-862-4017‬.

If we've learned one thing lately, it's that we get by with a little help from our friends! To support our community during these unprecedented times, Friends of MACC is launching a contactless food delivery program. MACC's community pet pantry is stocked, and we want our friends to have access to these resources. And to ensure the safety of our volunteers, staff, and neighbors, we are launching with an initial delivery focused on North Nashville ‪next Saturday, May 9.‬ . If you are a resident in 37207 and need pet food or supplies, you may call 📞our Pet Help Line (‪615-862-4017‬) to leave a message for our safety net coordinator. She will respond to calls and accept delivery requests ‪through 2PM Thursday, May 7‬; deliveries 🚚 will then be ‪Saturday, May 9‬, between the hours of ‪9AM‬ and ‪12PM‬. (As a reminder, our pet pantry is available to all Davidson County families in need, so any resident may call the Pet Help Line for support at any time.) . Once we complete our contactless deliveries ‪on May 9‬, we will take what we learn and apply that toward future deliveries in other neighborhoods. We are excited to bring this support ❤️ to our neighbors, and we appreciate all our community does for MACC. . (Supplies and delivery service available while supplies last. Limited quantities per household.)

