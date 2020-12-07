Friend killed while coming to aid of crash victim on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A pedestrian was killed while coming to the aid of a friend who had been involved in a rollover crash on Vietnam Veterans Boulevard Sunday night.

The fatal crash happened around 7:15 p.m. in the westbound lanes near mile marker 4.6

Hendersonville police reported an officer responded to the initial crash in the eastbound lanes around 7 p.m. when a friend of the crash victim arrived on the westbound side.

The friend attempted to cross Vietnam Veterans Boulevard and was hit by a vehicle travelling in the westbound lanes, according to Hendersonville police. The friend was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is under investigation. No additional information was released.