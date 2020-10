NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Friday marks the beginning of Red Ribbon Week, an annual effort to help keep kids free of drugs.

This year, Red Ribbon Week lasts from Friday, October 23 through Saturday, October 31. It is the oldest and largest drug prevention program in the country, and its goal is to help parents and schools deliver an effective drug prevention curriculum.

This year’s campaign theme is: Be Happy. Be Brace. Be Drug Free.

