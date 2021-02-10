Freezing rain, ice possible in Middle Tennessee, Southern Kentucky

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) —An Ice Storm Warning in effect for portions of Southern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee through 6 p.m. Thursday, as well as a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 6 p.m. Thursday. There is also have a Winter Storm Watch in place from Wednesday evening until noon on Thursday.

Freezing rain has already caused dangerous road conditions in Southern Kentucky Wednesday morning. A crash on slick roads has already killed one person in Trigg County, and conditions will likely worsen into Thursday morning.

All of these weather alerts are driven by the danger of freezing rain and accumulating ice for parts of Southern Kentucky and even areas of Middle Tennessee, particularly counties north of the Interstate 40 corridor. Through Thursday, Southern Kentucky is looking at up to 0.75″ of ice accumulating. Middle Tennessee counties along and north of I-40 could see anywhere from 0.1 – 0.25″. Counties south of I-40 will more likely just see a cold rain.

As air temperatures remain on the warmer side of freezing in the middle of the day, spotty showers will occur around Middle Tennessee. Southern Kentucky will see a mix of rain and possible freezing rain.

Toward the end of the afternoon and into the evening, temperatures will drop and that’s problems could begin. The worst of this storm, and the worst of the icing for all areas, looks likely to occur late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning.

While less than an inch of ice may not sound intimidating, even the tiniest bit of accumulating ice can cause serious damage in terms of slick roads and power outages. If you have to travel on the roads Wednesday evening through Thursday morning, be extra cautious– keep your gas tank full, have an extra blanket/water/food in the car, and keep some sand or kitty litter in your car as well for traction if you get stuck.