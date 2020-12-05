Free week’s worth of food offered to families at Wilson County event

WILSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Hundreds of families can get a weeks worth of food for free in Wilson County.

A community food giveaway will be held at two locations Saturday.

The first 350 families will get one week’s of food at the south entrance of the Wilson County Fairgrounds. It’s the same for the first one hundred families at Providence Church on Rutland Road in Mt. Juliet.

Both events begin at 8:00 a.m. and will last until the food runs out. Both have curbside service and organizers are not requiring proof of ID or income.