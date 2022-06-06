NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – With school out for the summer and children around Nashville facing food scarcity, Second Harvest Food Bank of Middle Tennessee is stepping up to bring fresh, healthy food to those who need it.

The food bank will be operating its Summer Food Service Program throughout the summer, allowing children the opportunity to receive a free meal. The meals will be distributed at 10 different locations around Davidson and Sumner counties, including multiple Dream Streets locations and area churches.

Select locations have already begun their meal service, but most locations began serving children Monday, June 6.

Locations offering the free meals no questions asked include:

Gallatin Shalom Zone: 600 Small St., Gallatin; June 1–30; Lunch time 11:30 a.m to Noon Tuesday through Friday

600 Small St., Gallatin; June 1–30; Lunch time 11:30 a.m to Noon Tuesday through Friday WNDC Dream Streets Cumberland View North: 2313 25 th Ave. North, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday

2313 25 Ave. North, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday and Friday WNDC Dream Streets West: 520 39 th Ave. North, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday

520 39 Ave. North, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday WNDC Dream Streets Richland Hills: 5800 Maudina Ave., Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

5800 Maudina Ave., Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday WNDC Dream Streets Rolling Hills: 6535 Premier Drive, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday

There are also locations that will require program enrollment, according to Second Harvest officials. Those locations are:

Cottage Cove: 4908 Aquatic Road, Nashville; May 31—July 29; Lunch time 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

4908 Aquatic Road, Nashville; May 31—July 29; Lunch time 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday CCM Cultivating Character in Millennials: 608 Cleveland St., Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday

608 Cleveland St., Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time Noon to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday Nations Ministry: 5112 Raywood Lane, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday

5112 Raywood Lane, Nashville; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday Unlimited Potential: 260 E Winchester St., Gallatin; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11:30 a.m. to Noon Monday through Friday

260 E Winchester St., Gallatin; June 6—July 29; Lunch time 11:30 a.m. to Noon Monday through Friday The Spot Edgehill Neighborhood Partnership: 900 Acklen Ave., Nashville; June 6—July 22; Lunch time 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Monday through Friday

The food is provided through partnerships between nonprofit agencies and Second Harvest.