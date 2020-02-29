Free dental services at Meharry Medical College Saturday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Meharry Medical College is teaming up with Remote Access Medical for its annual Oral Health Day free dental clinic Saturday.

Adults can get free dental cleanings, fillings, extractions, and x-rays.

Meharry leaders said it’s to help uninsured and underinsured people in Middle Tennessee all thanks to volunteers and grant money.

“Your mouth is one part of your body but it’s the beginning of your whole body. For instance, if you have what we call periodontal disease or gum disease, many times it’s the precursor to diabetes, it’s the precursor to heart disease, sometimes pregnant women it could give them pre-term labor,” said Dr. Kimberley Perkins-Davis, Chair/Director of Oral and Maxofacilal Surgery.

Treatment will be on a first-come, first-served basis. You don’t need insurance or an ID.

“Our mission here at Meharry is ‘worship of God through service to mankind’ so it’s an opportunity for us as students to embody that mission and give back to the community,” said Aierress Hanna, a Meharry Medical College student that helped plan the event.

Tickets will be distributed starting at 6:00 a.m. and services start at 7:00 a.m. It’s at the Meharry School of Dentistry at 1005 Dr. D. B. Todd Jr. Blvd. in Nashville. Organizers said they’re looking to help hundreds of people.