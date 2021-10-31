Free candy screenings offered in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is asking parents to bring in their little girls and ghouls’ candy bags for a free inspection.

The free screening service will take place on Halloween at the Montgomery County Courts Complex at 2 Millennium Plaza from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office lists a few cautions that parents can remember this year before their child indulges in Halloween candy:

  • Examine wrappers for tampering
  • Check labels for allergens
  • Be extra cautious of home baked goods
  • Remove small,hard candy from small children

Parents also need to remain vigilant of possible drug-disguised candies this year, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Those that receive a package that appears different or there are references to marijuana or getting high on the packaging call law enforcement.

