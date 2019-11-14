Franktown Festival of Lights to return for another year

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the second year now, News 2 is partnering with the Franktown Festival of Lights. That means Franklin’s brightest tradition will be back on display in about a week.

Money from ticket sales will benefit Franktown Open Hearts. That’s a nonprofit serving underserved youth in the area.

Franktown Open Hearts provides academic assistance, mentoring, recreation and spiritual growth opportunities for youth ages 8-18 in the form of weekly educational and vocational classes.

The attraction is located at the Williamson County Ag Expo Center in Franklin, at 4215 Long Lane

Admission is $25 per car.

The Festival of Lights is open 7 days a week from November 22 – December 29th from 6 – 10 p.m.