FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin police are hoping the public can help them identify a suspected fraudster and thief.

According to police a man pulled into a home in Cool Springs moments after a Wayfair delivery was made. In video surveillance footage from the home, the man’s white truck is seen leaving with three large boxes delivered by Wayfair.

What’s most interesting, according to a post from Franklin police, is that the homeowner never ordered anything from Wayfair and had no idea a delivery was coming. It was later determined that the homeowner’s credit card information was compromised, and the man in the truck had used the home address associated with the card as the delivery destination to avoid suspicion about the order.

(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

The suspect reportedly placed several fraudulent orders, with a combined loss totaling more than $6,000.

Anyone with information about the man is asked to contact the Franklin Crime Stoppers. There is a cash reward for information in the case.

Tips can be reported to Franklin Crime Stoppers by phone at 615-794-4000.