WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nearly 22 years ago, Heather Young’s life changed when one of her regular customers at a gas station said she had a job opening for a Franklin dispatcher.

“The lady that was over the dispatch center for the City of Franklin police was a customer of mine and we would always talk, and she was telling me they were hiring. So, I thought I would try for it,” Young remembered.

Young is now a highly-trained and experienced Williamson County 911 dispatcher (Franklin and Williamson County have merged their dispatchers) and she recently was awarded dispatcher of the year for the county.

“That’s what I was meant to do,” she said.

While sometimes working a 12-hour day and taking up to 100 calls in a shift, Young tries to stay focused on the person on the other end of the line, no matter what is happening.

“You know, that’s their worst day and their worst time is when they call us, but we are just trying to do the best we can,” she said. “It could be anything from a regular alarm call that’s gone off five times already to a mother walking in and seeing her child overdosed.”

However, while she tries to compartmentalize some of the tough calls, she says some have stayed with her throughout the years.

“I had an infant death call…I had to transfer the call to the EMS, but I stayed on that line and just hearing that poor mother’s screams, just it’s always stayed with me,” she remembered.

In addition to trying to support members of the Williamson County community, Young also works hard to cheer on other members of her team.

She said she helps plan events and celebrations for her colleagues and even serves as support for people who just took difficult calls.

“I really love helping people and celebrating,” she said.

She said at times it can be chaotic, but she finds the work incredibly rewarding and has an amazing support system of her own.

“No matter the reason we started dispatching, we stay in it because we have a passion and a calling to help. We truly care and have felt fear and cried for callers,” Young said.

So while they may not be the ones always seen getting medals, receiving food deliveries from the community, or being called a hero, she said dispatchers are there for you and will make sure help is on the way.