Franklin teens organize peaceful rally for Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Two Franklin teenagers are hoping to create a conversation of unity in Tennessee.

Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith, both 15, have founded the coalition, Teens 4 Equality, along with three other teenagers.

The coalition plans to march through downtown Nashville on Thursday with the support of Black Lives Matter Nashville. The protest point will be the State Capitol.

Fuller and Smith said they were motivated after the death of George Floyd.

“There is racism in society and you cannot deny that,” said Fuller.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, what you look like, and what color skin you have—no matter what, you can stand together for the black community,” said Smith

Both teenagers added that they were frustrated by the lack of media coverage for peaceful protests.

Smith and Fuller attended Saturday’s ‘I Will Breathe’ rally and left before things escalated.

“The protest I went to on Saturday…for the first four hours of it, and even when it ended…was completely peaceful. People are saying peaceful protestors, are riot-ers. They aren’t, they’re separate.”

Smith said she’s looking forward to a show of support from community youth, “If we don’t have our young people, which are the face of tomorrow, which are the face of the future, which are the face of people that will be running for office…then nothing is going to change.”

People are asked to meet for the march at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park beginning at 4 p.m.