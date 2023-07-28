NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s not only senior citizens who get arthritis; children can be diagnosed too. In fact, July is Juvenile Arthritis Awareness Month, and doctors want parents to know the warning signs so you can get your child help as soon as possible.

Seeing Franklin teenager Madeline Carrico today, you would never know that when she was 18 months old, it was painful for her to take her first baby steps.

“My parents noticed that I was limping and walking funny,” Madeline said.

“My husband sat down on the floor with her to kind of push around on her leg, bend and move it around. Realized he couldn’t bend and straighten her knee. It wasn’t moving at all,” said Claire Carrico, Madeline’s mom.

After seeing several specialists, doctors had their diagnosis: Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis. Madeline’s immune system was attacking 12 of her joints, including pain in her toes, knees and fingers.

“It will just hurt to take a step, or just be a pain shooting in my knee. And then I’ll sit down, and it doesn’t go away,” Madeline said.

“It was a shock. And I think it was a shock for about a year to really wrap our head around this is where we were,” Claire said.

There are 300,000 American children under 16 who have the disease, according to the Arthritis Foundation. But Dr. Anna Patrick with Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt said parents sometimes overlook the symptoms as “growing pains.”

“It’s really important to know that kids get arthritis too,” Patrick said. “In little kids that might not be able to describe symptoms, sometimes you’ll just notice that they just want to be held in the morning; they don’t want to walk or move an arm as much; you might notice they limp sometimes.”

Madeline has learned to manage the pain. With daily medication, doctor visits, shots, physical therapy and her family’s support, she is able to enjoy being a 15-year-old girl.

“I think it’s taught me a lot about not giving up just because something hurts or it’s hard,” Madeline said.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Doctors say there is exciting research in this field to help children, including utilizing precision therapeutics and biomarkers and giving patients the best medicine for their specific pain. But the field is also battling a doctor shortage. In fact, the Arthritis Foundation reports that 25% of children with arthritis do not have access to a specialist.

“We have had a longstanding doctor shortage,” Patrick said. “If someone’s sick, then they need to come more often, and you can imagine that having to drive a long distance makes it more difficult.”

Also contributing to the shortage is rheumatologists retiring at a faster rate than new doctors entering the field, high medical school loans, and trainees not getting proper exposure to this medical specialty.