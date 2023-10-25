WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — An 18-year-old Franklin man was arrested after two homes in Spring Hill were hit by bullets last weekend.

According to the Spring Hill Police Department, the shooting happened the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 22 in the 100 block of Ruben Road.

Investigators said they believe a group of people met there for “an illicit purpose.” The meeting escalated into one person firing a gun in the direction of others. Bullets hit two homes but no one inside either home was injured.

When Spring Hill officers arrived at the scene, those involved in the shooting were reportedly gone.

According to authorities, officers collected evidence and detectives were able to identify and interview some of the people involved in the incident.

On Tuesday, Oct. 24, an 18-year-old, who officials did not identify, was taken into custody in Franklin by members of the Franklin Police Department.

No additional information was released about this ongoing investigation.