Franklin teen battling cancer brings hope through new album

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) —Work never stops on Music Row. But in The Tracking Room on Wednesday, a new voice filled the studio.

“This album, I want it to be a full story,” explained 19-year-old Raymond Cruz. “A Raymond story.”

News 2 has followed Raymond’s story from the beginning. We first met Ray when a then Centennial High School junior received his deadly diagnosis, learning he had stage IV Ewing-like sarcoma.

In the years since, Ray has spread his message on Nashville’s biggest stages, including the Opry last August.

But after months of remission, the pain returned this April. Scans confirmed the Cruz’s worst fears.

“We found out I had two tumors in my head, I had tumors in my hips, pretty much just tumors all around,” said Cruz. “I was gonna go to school, had just applied for a job. I was gonna do all this stuff. Hearing that from my doctors, they come in and show me the scans. Pretty much tell you like your life’s done.”

Now with his remaining time, Ray’s pouring all he has into an album.

He’s hoping to inspire other kids with cancer, and fund-raise for Vanderbilt Medical Center.

“Working with these [musicians], it’s literally making my dreams come true,” Cruz added. “At this point in time the album means way more than the radiation to me.”

With the help of some of Nashville’s finest, Ray’s story may soon lift others.

