FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Police in Franklin said they are trying to identify several children who were drugged and raped by a soccer coach after footage of the attacks was discovered on the man’s phone.

According to a statement shared by the Franklin Police Department (FPD) on Sunday, July 9, Camilo Hurtado Campos is being held for rape of a child and sexual exploitation of a minor, but detectives expect to file additional charges.

It all began after staff members at a local restaurant reportedly found a cell phone left behind by a customer, later identified as Campos. When the employees looked through the phone, trying to find information that would lead them to the owner so they could return it, they discovered dozens of “unconscionable videos and pictures of children,” officials said.

After the restaurant reached out to authorities, they immediately launched an investigation. As a result, the FPD said detectives found hundreds of “disturbing” videos and photos on the phone, many of which involved Campos recording himself as he raped unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

According to police, the 56-year-old soccer coach has lived in Franklin for the last 20 years, splitting that time between Hill Estates and, most recently, on Glass Lane in the downtown area.

During off-hours, Campos allegedly frequented school playgrounds in both neighborhoods, where he would approach children and recruit them as players on his team. Then, after gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home, where he would drug and rape them, authorities said.

So far, the FPD said it has discovered evidence of rape against at least 10 children on Campos’ phone. By working with local schools, detectives have reportedly identified two of the coach’s victims.

In Sunday afternoon’s statement, police said they hope anyone familiar with Campos can help them put names to the faces of the remaining victims. However, detectives pointed out that the kids in those videos might not even realize they were raped since they were in such an unconscious state.

If you or your child had any association with Campos over the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, you are encouraged to contact the FPD by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.