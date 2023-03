FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – You can now get your hands on tickets to the Franklin Rodeo!

The biggest rodeo in the Volunteer State kicks off with Rodeo Week, beginning on May 13 and ending on May 18 at the Williamson County AG Expo. Visitors can expect to see bull riding, roping, barrel racing, and bronco riding fun!

All proceeds go toward local charities.

Click here to purchase tickets.