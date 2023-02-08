WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A planned explosion at the quarry in Franklin Wednesday rocked areas far beyond the immediate neighborhood after the blast was much larger than expected.

The Franklin Fire Department was called to the Williamson County rock quarry on Beasley Drive just after 1 p.m.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

Franklin Fire Marshal Andy King said Dyno Nobel, a private licensed blasting company contracted by Williamson County, was preparing for a planned/routine blast Wednesday, when it appeared to have a “catastrophic failure.”

According to King, Dyno Nobel had drilled a single hole to put explosive material in. The hole did not have the explosive slurry as planned as it instead seeped into the ground below. The procedure called for more explosives to be loaded into the cavity to complete the shot.

When fired, the hole blew out, causing a significant pressure change that was heard and felt across much of Franklin and the Cool Springs area.

King said the explosion exceeded the 140dB noise limit set by the state. Large pieces of rock were also launched onto adjacent properties as far as 2,000 feet away, which is a violation of state law.

“This incident was noticeable and disruptive, but we are fortunate that no one was hurt,” King said.

Students and staff at nearby Franklin Elementary sheltered in place until the school could determine there was no danger of recurring blasts or debris. The shelter in place lasted just five minutes until the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office gave an all clear to resume normal activities.

Anyone who needs to report damage is asked to contact the Franklin Police Department at 615-794-2513.

The investigation continues.