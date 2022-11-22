WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin Road/State Route 6 in Williamson County will be open to five lanes of traffic on Wednesday, just in time for the travel rush that comes with the Thanksgiving holiday, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

However, TDOT said some final work needs to be done before the project is completed.

On Monday, Nov. 28, contract crews will close the outside northbound lane as crews complete final work to the shoulder and multi-use path along the road. TDOT advised the closure could last for a few weeks, depending on weather conditions. Drivers are asked to plan for extra travel time and to slow down while driving in a work zone.

Drivers are also reminded to check travel conditions before leaving and to never use their cell phones while behind the wheel.

Travelers can call 511 from any phone for travel information. Live traffic cameras can also be found here.