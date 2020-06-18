Franklin Road closed in Brentwood after officer-involved crash

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Franklin Road is closed in Brentwood Thursday morning after a crash involving a police officer.

The crash happened just before 6 a.m. in the 900 block of Franklin Road. The roadway is closed between Murray Lane and Concord Road in both directions.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation as the crash involves a police officer.

There is not estimated time on when the roadway will reopen.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 2 and WKRN.com for updates.