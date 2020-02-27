Franklin residents share concern over water contamination letter

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — This month some Franklin residents were sent a letter informing them that Franklin’s water department violated a federal drinking water standard.

Some of those residents shared the letter with News 2, expressing concern. News 2’s CB Cotton discovered more details about the situation

“As soon as they found out, I wish they would’ve notified someone,” said James Harlan, a Franklin resident.

Another resident, Jeff Jackson said, “When you see big words like cancer and things like that, yeah I was pretty shocked.”

The letter is printed with a distribution date of February 10. It doesn’t exact date for when the contamination was discovered. However, a separate statement on the city’s website said it was during the last quarter of 2019 when one of the city’s waterlines was found to have too much of a sanitation byproduct.

The city said there’s no need for residents to boil water, and that they’re working to extend the water line to improve its circulation.

The statement continued to say they’ve already started work on the waterline and hope to have it complete by early March.

Read the full statement from the city here.

Read the full letter from the city below: