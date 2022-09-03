FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Authorities in Franklin are searching for a 21-year-old after police say he brutally attacked a woman early Saturday morning.

The attack happened Saturday morning on Spring Street. Officials say 21-year-old Julius Waters brutally assaulted and terrorized the woman inside the home.

Police say Waters fled the scene before officers arrived. According to Franklin police, Waters and the victim are known to one another.

Officers say Waters was last seen in the car that he stole from the victim, a white 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe with Tennessee tag BJJ 7178.

Waters is wanted for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated burglary, aggravated assault, felony theft and felony vandalism.

Anyone with information on Waters’ whereabouts is urged to call Crime Stoppers at (615) 794-4000 or submit an online tip here.

No other information was immediately released.