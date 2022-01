FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – Franklin police are searching for a missing 33-year-old man.

Police say the man, identified by his first name Cyrus, has ben missing from the 500 block of Autumn Springs Court since about 10:40 a.m. Wednesday.

Cyrus was last seen wearing an orange and white shirt, along with tan pants. Police say he is also developmentally challenged.

Anyone who sees Cyrus should call police at 615-794-2513.