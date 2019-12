FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN)– Franklin police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect wanted for stealing five Apple Watches.

They say this happened on November 30th at the Cool Springs Apple Store.

The suspect grabbed the watches from a display table before leaving.

That amounts to $3,000 in stolen equipment.

There is a cash reward up to $1,000 if anyone can identify the suspect seen in the photo above.