FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives in Franklin and the FBI are investigating after a worker was robbed while servicing an ATM at the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road.

The robbery happened Thursday, Oct. 12, just before 5 p.m., according to the Franklin Police Department. At that time, a suspect approached the worker, stuck something in his back, and aggressively ordered him to move away from the open ATM. A second suspect then emerged and started grabbing money bins from the machine.

(Courtesy: Franklin Police Department)

Both suspects are described as men who were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered. Following the robbery, they fled in a silver Mazda CX-5, according to police.

Anyone with any information on the two individuals is asked to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.