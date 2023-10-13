FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — Detectives in Franklin and the FBI are investigating after a worker was robbed while servicing an ATM at the Regions Bank on Murfreesboro Road.
The robbery happened Thursday, Oct. 12, just before 5 p.m., according to the Franklin Police Department. At that time, a suspect approached the worker, stuck something in his back, and aggressively ordered him to move away from the open ATM. A second suspect then emerged and started grabbing money bins from the machine.
Both suspects are described as men who were wearing hoodies and had their faces covered. Following the robbery, they fled in a silver Mazda CX-5, according to police.
Anyone with any information on the two individuals is asked to call Franklin Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.