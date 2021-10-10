Franklin Police Department offers free home checks

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – In an effort to keep burglars out of Franklin neighborhoods, the local police department is offering a one-of-a-kind service to their residents.

Officers at the Franklin Police Department are offering free home checks for residents that are looking forward to traveling during Williamson County’s fall break.

The service is free to all Franklin residents and allows the police department to keep an eye on homes that will be unoccupied as families travel for fall break.

According to the Williamson County School Board calendar, fall break this year will be from October 13-15.

Residents interested in the service can sign up here.