FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — An employee at a pizza chain in Franklin is to thank for cracking a disturbing case.

Joshua LaRue was in the right place at the right time. His coworkers at Marco’s Pizza are calling him a hero. His quick response and actions ultimately led to Camilo Hurtado Campos’s arrest.

“It was just a really busy night. We were getting ready to close down. We had a real rush out of nowhere, and near the end, one of our customers came up and handed me a phone,” LaRue said.

Trying to figure out who it belonged to, LaRue searched through the unlocked phone.

“When he opened the phone, he saw some very disturbing things. Very disturbing things on there, disgusting things on there,” said Amanda Williams, general manager and partial owner of Marco’s Pizza.

He continued to look for any information that could be helpful in identifying the phone’s owner, but LaRue said it was difficult because everything was in Spanish. It wasn’t until he went to look at the phone’s photos that he found what he described as unfathomable.

“Mortified, astonished, disgusted. There was a video on there, and the video just definitely led me to believe that this was a problem,” LaRue said.

What LaRue found instead were hundreds of photos and videos of unconscious children.

LaRue said he immediately called Franklin Police.

“I called the nonemergency number and told them that I think I had found a phone with child pornography on it,” he said.

Officers later identified the suspect as Campos.

“I mean, imagine trying to find somebody whose phone it is, and you find something like that, something terrible, I mean awful,” Williams said.

Williams said Campos went to the Mallory Lane restaurant the next day looking for his phone. That’s when Williams quickly took pictures of his car outside in the parking lot before he drove away, leading police right to his location where they took him into custody.

“When (Campos) came in Friday morning, he was visibly shaking; his hands were shaking, and he acted very nervously. He really did. I mean, he was very panicky. He was like, I left my phone right here, and there was a language barrier, so that’s the only thing I could understand him saying,” Williams said.

LaRue told News 2 he felt disgusted at what he discovered and still is.

“He’s just really having a hard time. He’s having a hard time with that. I mean, it’s very disturbing. No one ever wants to see anything like that,” Williams said.

However, LaRue said knowing Campos is behind bars now, he would put himself through that again in a heartbeat. He’s holding out hope that the remaining victims will be identified soon.

“That’s all I can hope for is that they get the help that they need and that they can have a happy life, and just knowing it isn’t going to happen again is great; it’s all I want from this,” LaRue said.

LaRue’s managers at Marco’s Pizza have offered to pay for therapy session as he’s still struggling from that traumatic night.

Franklin police said detectives found hundreds of “disturbing” videos and photos on the phone, many of which involved Campos recording himself as he raped unconscious boys between the ages of 9 and 17.

During off-hours, Campos allegedly frequented school playgrounds in both neighborhoods, where he would approach children and recruit them as players on his team. Then, after gaining their trust, Campos invited many of the kids to his home, where he would allegedly drug and rape them, authorities said.

So far, police said detectives have discovered evidence of rape against at least 10 children on Campos’ phone. By working with local schools, detectives have identified two of the coach’s victims.

Franklin police said they hope anyone familiar with Campos can help them put names to the faces of the remaining victims. However, detectives pointed out that the kids in those videos might not even realize they were raped since they were in such an unconscious state.

If you or your child had any association with Campos over the years, especially if he has been your child’s coach, you are encouraged to contact Franklin police by calling 615-794-2513 or emailing andrea.clark@franklintn.gov.