FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Franklin Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating two suspects after a security guard was pepper-sprayed during a getaway in Franklin.
The incident happened at Academy Sports in the Cool Springs area. Officials say the pair are known to be aggressive, repeat theft and credit card fraud suspects.
Franklin police say in one incident the two left in a dark-colored Chevy Malibu. In another incident, the two reportedly fled in a Silver Kia Optima with a TSU logo on the front of the vehicle.
Anyone who recognizes the suspects or knows of their whereabouts is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 615-794-4000.