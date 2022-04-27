NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — After a four-month battle with COVID-19, Franklin Police Officer Sean Finn was finally able to return home Wednesday.

Dozens of officers showed up to the Nashville International Airport to welcome Finn home after he was in the hospital for more than 100 days. He had to be taken to a hospital in Florida for an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation machine (ECMO) he needed.

After 80 days on that machine and some intense rehab, he was ready to come home, but that was no easy task. The community came together with donations and a private jet that went out and got him with his medical equipment. That all cost around $17,000, which was all donated.

News 2 spoke with Finn as he got off of the plane and was greeted by fellow law enforcement.

His plane landed this afternoon with his brothers in blue lining the tarmac.

“Live every day to the fullest because you never know if it could be your last,” Finn said. “I mean I thought I was going into the hospital, was going to get some oxygen, get some fluid. The EMS guys told me that and next thing I know I’m going upstairs and the last thing I remember was going to the ICU and then waking up February 3rd.”

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts →

A procession of law enforcement vehicles led Officer Finn home to his house in Hendersonville.

“We are so excited we waited for this day for a long time and usually when we do processions it’s not usually the best of ways, so we’re super happy to have him coming home today. We waited a long time for this and we’re all smiles and happy,” Franklin Officer Ryan Howell said.

Officer Finn will continue to recover from home and he told News 2 the intensive therapy he received at JFK Hospital allowed him to bypass a rehab facility.